Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 31 19 9 3 62 19 66

Sheff Utd 31 20 6 5 43 22 64

----------------------------------------------

Burnley 31 16 13 2 37 9 61

Sunderland 31 16 11 4 47 28 59

West Brom 31 11 14 6 41 28 47

Blackburn 31 13 6 12 35 31 45

----------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 30 12 8 10 49 39 44

Norwich 31 11 10 10 50 43 43

Bristol City 31 10 12 9 38 36 42

Watford 31 12 6 13 42 44 42

Sheff Wed 31 11 9 11 44 48 42

Coventry 31 11 8 12 41 40 41

QPR 31 10 11 10 35 40 41

Millwall 30 10 10 10 30 27 40

Preston 30 8 13 9 33 38 37

Swansea 31 10 7 14 33 42 37

Oxford 31 9 10 12 34 45 37

Stoke 30 7 11 12 28 37 32

Cardiff 30 7 10 13 33 51 31

Portsmouth 31 7 9 15 37 54 30

Hull 30 7 8 15 31 40 29

----------------------------------------------

Derby 31 7 7 17 33 42 28

Luton 30 7 6 17 30 49 27

Plymouth 30 5 10 15 29 63 25

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

Recent Stories

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

51 minutes ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

51 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

51 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From World