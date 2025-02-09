Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 31 19 9 3 62 19 66
Sheff Utd 31 20 6 5 43 22 64
----------------------------------------------
Burnley 31 16 13 2 37 9 61
Sunderland 31 16 11 4 47 28 59
West Brom 31 11 14 6 41 28 47
Blackburn 31 13 6 12 35 31 45
----------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 30 12 8 10 49 39 44
Norwich 31 11 10 10 50 43 43
Bristol City 31 10 12 9 38 36 42
Watford 31 12 6 13 42 44 42
Sheff Wed 31 11 9 11 44 48 42
Coventry 31 11 8 12 41 40 41
QPR 31 10 11 10 35 40 41
Millwall 30 10 10 10 30 27 40
Preston 30 8 13 9 33 38 37
Swansea 31 10 7 14 33 42 37
Oxford 31 9 10 12 34 45 37
Stoke 30 7 11 12 28 37 32
Cardiff 30 7 10 13 33 51 31
Portsmouth 31 7 9 15 37 54 30
Hull 30 7 8 15 31 40 29
----------------------------------------------
Derby 31 7 7 17 33 42 28
Luton 30 7 6 17 30 49 27
Plymouth 30 5 10 15 29 63 25
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
