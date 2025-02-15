Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 33 22 6 5 47 23 70

Leeds 32 20 9 3 66 19 69

-------------------------------------------

Burnley 33 17 14 2 39 9 65

Sunderland 32 17 11 4 49 28 62

Blackburn 33 15 6 12 39 31 51

West Brom 33 11 15 7 42 31 48

-------------------------------------------

Coventry 33 13 8 12 44 41 47

Bristol City 33 11 13 9 41 37 46

Sheff Wed 33 12 9 12 46 50 45

Watford 33 13 6 14 43 48 45

Middlesbrough 32 12 8 12 50 43 44

Norwich 33 11 11 11 51 45 44

QPR 33 11 11 11 39 41 44

Millwall 32 10 11 11 32 33 41

Preston 32 9 14 9 34 38 41

Oxford Utd 33 9 11 13 34 47 38

Swansea 33 10 7 16 34 46 37

Portsmouth 33 9 9 15 41 55 36

Stoke 32 8 11 13 31 40 35

Cardiff 32 7 11 14 35 54 32

Hull 32 7 9 16 32 43 30

-------------------------------------------

Derby 33 7 8 18 33 46 29

Plymouth 32 6 10 16 34 66 28

Luton 32 7 6 19 30 52 27

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

More Stories From World