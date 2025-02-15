Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sheff Utd 33 22 6 5 47 23 70
Leeds 32 20 9 3 66 19 69
-------------------------------------------
Burnley 33 17 14 2 39 9 65
Sunderland 32 17 11 4 49 28 62
Blackburn 33 15 6 12 39 31 51
West Brom 33 11 15 7 42 31 48
-------------------------------------------
Coventry 33 13 8 12 44 41 47
Bristol City 33 11 13 9 41 37 46
Sheff Wed 33 12 9 12 46 50 45
Watford 33 13 6 14 43 48 45
Middlesbrough 32 12 8 12 50 43 44
Norwich 33 11 11 11 51 45 44
QPR 33 11 11 11 39 41 44
Millwall 32 10 11 11 32 33 41
Preston 32 9 14 9 34 38 41
Oxford Utd 33 9 11 13 34 47 38
Swansea 33 10 7 16 34 46 37
Portsmouth 33 9 9 15 41 55 36
Stoke 32 8 11 13 31 40 35
Cardiff 32 7 11 14 35 54 32
Hull 32 7 9 16 32 43 30
-------------------------------------------
Derby 33 7 8 18 33 46 29
Plymouth 32 6 10 16 34 66 28
Luton 32 7 6 19 30 52 27
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
