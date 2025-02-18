Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 33 21 9 3 68 20 72

Sheff Utd 33 22 6 5 47 23 70

-------------------------------------------

Burnley 33 17 14 2 39 9 65

Sunderland 33 17 11 5 50 30 62

Blackburn 33 15 6 12 39 31 51

West Brom 33 11 15 7 42 31 48

-------------------------------------------

Coventry 33 13 8 12 44 41 47

Bristol City 33 11 13 9 41 37 46

Sheff Wed 33 12 9 12 46 50 45

Watford 33 13 6 14 43 48 45

Middlesbrough 32 12 8 12 50 43 44

Norwich 33 11 11 11 51 45 44

QPR 33 11 11 11 39 41 44

Millwall 32 10 11 11 32 33 41

Preston 32 9 14 9 34 38 41

Oxford Utd 33 9 11 13 34 47 38

Swansea 33 10 7 16 34 46 37

Portsmouth 33 9 9 15 41 55 36

Stoke 32 8 11 13 31 40 35

Cardiff 32 7 11 14 35 54 32

Hull 32 7 9 16 32 43 30

-------------------------------------------

Derby 33 7 8 18 33 46 29

Plymouth 32 6 10 16 34 66 28

Luton 32 7 6 19 30 52 27

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

44 minutes ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

8 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

8 hours ago
 International Property Show opens nominations for ..

International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025

9 hours ago
 ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

9 hours ago
Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defenc ..

Austria maintains EUR 2.9 billion in annual defence production with export rate ..

10 hours ago
 Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

Pollen allergy issue in federal capital reviewed

10 hours ago
 Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure c ..

Al Masaood Group exhibits advanced high-pressure compressor technology at NAVDEX ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic re ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss strategic relations, regional developments

10 hours ago
 Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes r ..

Online shopping giants bet on AI to curb clothes returns

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From World