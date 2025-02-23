Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 33 21 9 3 68 20 72

Sheff Utd 33 22 6 5 47 23 70

----------------------------

Burnley 34 18 14 2 43 9 68

Sunderland 34 17 11 6 50 31 62

West Brom 34 12 15 7 44 31 51

Blackburn 34 15 6 13 39 34 51

-------------------------------

Coventry 34 14 8 12 46 42 50

Bristol City 34 12 13 9 43 38 49

Watford 34 14 6 14 45 48 48

Norwich 34 12 11 11 55 47 47

Millwall 34 11 12 11 34 34 45

Sheff Wed 34 12 9 13 46 54 45

Middlesbrough 33 12 8 13 51 45 44

QPR 34 11 11 12 40 43 44

Preston 34 9 15 10 36 41 42

Swansea 34 11 7 16 37 46 40

Portsmouth 34 10 9 15 43 56 39

Oxford Utd 34 9 11 14 34 49 38

Stoke 33 8 11 14 33 44 35

Hull 33 8 9 16 33 43 33

Cardiff 33 7 12 14 36 55 33

----------------------------

Plymouth 34 6 12 16 36 68 30

Derby 34 7 8 19 33 47 29

Luton 34 7 7 20 31 54 28

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.