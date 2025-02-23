Football: English Championship Table
February 23, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 33 21 9 3 68 20 72
Sheff Utd 33 22 6 5 47 23 70
----------------------------
Burnley 34 18 14 2 43 9 68
Sunderland 34 17 11 6 50 31 62
West Brom 34 12 15 7 44 31 51
Blackburn 34 15 6 13 39 34 51
-------------------------------
Coventry 34 14 8 12 46 42 50
Bristol City 34 12 13 9 43 38 49
Watford 34 14 6 14 45 48 48
Norwich 34 12 11 11 55 47 47
Millwall 34 11 12 11 34 34 45
Sheff Wed 34 12 9 13 46 54 45
Middlesbrough 33 12 8 13 51 45 44
QPR 34 11 11 12 40 43 44
Preston 34 9 15 10 36 41 42
Swansea 34 11 7 16 37 46 40
Portsmouth 34 10 9 15 43 56 39
Oxford Utd 34 9 11 14 34 49 38
Stoke 33 8 11 14 33 44 35
Hull 33 8 9 16 33 43 33
Cardiff 33 7 12 14 36 55 33
----------------------------
Plymouth 34 6 12 16 36 68 30
Derby 34 7 8 19 33 47 29
Luton 34 7 7 20 31 54 28
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
