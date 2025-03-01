Football: English Championship table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 35 22 10 3 72 22 76

Sheff Utd 35 23 6 6 50 27 73

------------------------------

Burnley 34 18 14 2 43 9 68

Sunderland 35 18 11 6 52 32 65

Coventry 35 15 8 12 49 44 53

West Brom 35 12 16 7 45 32 52

-------------------------------

Blackburn 35 15 7 13 40 35 52

Middlesbrough 35 14 8 13 55 46 50

Bristol City 34 12 13 9 43 38 49

Watford 35 14 7 14 45 48 49

Norwich 35 12 12 11 56 48 48

Millwall 34 11 12 11 34 34 45

Sheff Wed 35 12 9 14 47 56 45

QPR 35 11 11 13 41 45 44

Preston 34 9 15 10 36 41 42

Swansea 34 11 7 16 37 46 40

Portsmouth 35 10 9 16 43 57 39

Oxford 35 9 11 15 36 52 38

Stoke 35 8 12 15 34 47 36

Cardiff 34 8 12 14 37 55 36

Hull 34 8 9 17 33 44 33

-------------------------------

Luton 35 8 7 20 32 55 31

Plymouth 34 6 12 16 36 68 30

Derby 35 7 8 20 33 48 29

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.