Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 35 22 10 3 72 22 76
Sheff Utd 35 23 6 6 50 27 73
------------------------------
Burnley 34 18 14 2 43 9 68
Sunderland 35 18 11 6 52 32 65
Coventry 35 15 8 12 49 44 53
West Brom 35 12 16 7 45 32 52
-------------------------------
Blackburn 35 15 7 13 40 35 52
Middlesbrough 35 14 8 13 55 46 50
Bristol City 34 12 13 9 43 38 49
Watford 35 14 7 14 45 48 49
Norwich 35 12 12 11 56 48 48
Millwall 34 11 12 11 34 34 45
Sheff Wed 35 12 9 14 47 56 45
QPR 35 11 11 13 41 45 44
Preston 34 9 15 10 36 41 42
Swansea 34 11 7 16 37 46 40
Portsmouth 35 10 9 16 43 57 39
Oxford 35 9 11 15 36 52 38
Stoke 35 8 12 15 34 47 36
Cardiff 34 8 12 14 37 55 36
Hull 34 8 9 17 33 44 33
-------------------------------
Luton 35 8 7 20 32 55 31
Plymouth 34 6 12 16 36 68 30
Derby 35 7 8 20 33 48 29
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
