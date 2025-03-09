Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 36 22 10 4 72 23 76

Sheff Utd 36 24 6 6 51 27 76

-----------------------------

Burnley 36 20 14 2 49 10 74

Sunderland 36 19 11 6 54 33 68

Coventry 36 16 8 12 52 46 56

West Brom 36 13 16 7 46 32 55

------------------------------

Bristol City 36 13 14 9 46 39 53

Blackburn 36 15 7 14 41 37 52

Middlesbrough 36 14 8 14 55 47 50

Norwich 36 12 13 11 57 49 49

Watford 36 14 7 15 46 50 49

Millwall 36 12 12 12 36 37 48

Sheff Wed 36 13 9 14 50 56 48

QPR 36 11 11 14 41 46 44

Swansea 36 12 8 16 38 46 44

Preston 36 9 16 11 36 42 43

Portsmouth 36 11 9 16 44 57 42

Oxford 36 9 12 15 37 53 39

Hull 36 9 10 17 36 45 37

Stoke 36 8 12 16 36 50 36

Cardiff 36 8 12 16 39 59 36

-----------------------------

Derby 36 8 8 20 35 49 32

Luton 36 8 7 21 32 59 31

Plymouth 36 6 12 18 36 73 30

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.