Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 36 22 10 4 72 23 76
Sheff Utd 36 24 6 6 51 27 76
-----------------------------
Burnley 36 20 14 2 49 10 74
Sunderland 36 19 11 6 54 33 68
Coventry 36 16 8 12 52 46 56
West Brom 36 13 16 7 46 32 55
------------------------------
Bristol City 36 13 14 9 46 39 53
Blackburn 36 15 7 14 41 37 52
Middlesbrough 36 14 8 14 55 47 50
Norwich 36 12 13 11 57 49 49
Watford 36 14 7 15 46 50 49
Millwall 36 12 12 12 36 37 48
Sheff Wed 36 13 9 14 50 56 48
QPR 36 11 11 14 41 46 44
Swansea 36 12 8 16 38 46 44
Preston 36 9 16 11 36 42 43
Portsmouth 36 11 9 16 44 57 42
Oxford 36 9 12 15 37 53 39
Hull 36 9 10 17 36 45 37
Stoke 36 8 12 16 36 50 36
Cardiff 36 8 12 16 39 59 36
-----------------------------
Derby 36 8 8 20 35 49 32
Luton 36 8 7 21 32 59 31
Plymouth 36 6 12 18 36 73 30
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
