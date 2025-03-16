Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 38 23 11 4 76 25 80
Sheff Utd 38 25 7 6 53 28 80
------------------------------
Burnley 38 21 15 2 52 11 78
Sunderland 38 19 12 7 55 37 69
Coventry 38 17 8 13 55 48 59
West Brom 38 13 18 7 48 34 57
------------------------------
Bristol City 38 14 15 9 49 41 57
Middlesbrough 38 15 9 14 57 48 54
Blackburn 38 15 7 16 42 40 52
Watford 38 15 7 16 47 51 52
Millwall 38 13 12 13 37 39 51
Sheff Wed 38 14 9 15 53 59 51
Norwich 38 12 13 13 60 54 49
Preston 38 10 17 11 39 44 47
QPR 38 11 12 15 44 50 45
Swansea 38 12 8 18 38 49 44
Portsmouth 38 11 9 18 46 61 42
Oxford 38 10 12 16 39 55 42
Hull 38 10 11 17 39 47 41
Stoke 38 9 12 17 37 51 39
Cardiff 38 9 12 17 42 62 39
-----------------------------
Derby 38 10 8 20 40 51 38
Luton 38 9 8 21 34 60 35
Plymouth 38 7 12 19 40 77 33
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
