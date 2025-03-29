Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 39 26 7 6 56 29 83

Leeds 39 23 12 4 78 27 81

----------------------------

Burnley 39 22 15 2 53 11 81

Sunderland 39 20 12 7 56 37 72

Coventry 39 17 8 14 56 51 59

West Brom 39 13 18 8 48 35 57

-------------------------------

Middlesbrough 39 16 9 14 59 49 57

Bristol City 39 14 15 10 49 42 57

Watford 39 15 8 16 47 51 53

Norwich 39 13 13 13 61 54 52

Blackburn 39 15 7 17 42 41 52

Sheff Wed 39 14 10 15 54 60 52

Millwall 39 13 12 14 37 40 51

Preston 38 10 17 11 39 44 47

QPR 39 11 12 16 45 53 45

Swansea 39 12 9 18 40 51 45

Portsmouth 39 12 9 18 47 61 45

Stoke 39 10 12 17 40 52 42

Oxford 39 10 12 17 40 57 42

Hull 39 10 11 18 39 48 41

Cardiff 39 9 13 17 43 63 40

-----------------------------

Derby 38 10 8 20 40 51 38

Luton 39 10 8 21 35 60 38

Plymouth 39 7 13 19 40 77 34

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.