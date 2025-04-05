Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Burnley 40 23 15 2 55 12 84

Sheff Utd 40 26 7 7 56 30 83

-----------------------------

Leeds 40 23 13 4 79 28 82

Sunderland 40 21 12 7 57 37 75

Middlesbrough 40 17 9 14 61 49 60

Bristol City 40 15 15 10 51 43 60

---------------------------------

Coventry 40 17 8 15 57 53 59

West Brom 40 13 18 9 48 36 57

Millwall 40 14 12 14 39 41 54

Watford 40 15 8 17 48 53 53

Norwich 40 13 13 14 62 56 52

Blackburn 40 15 7 18 42 43 52

Sheff Wed 40 14 10 16 54 61 52

Preston 40 10 18 12 40 47 48

Swansea 40 13 9 18 41 51 48

QPR 40 11 13 16 45 53 46

Portsmouth 40 12 9 19 48 63 45

Oxford 40 11 12 17 41 57 45

Hull 40 11 11 18 40 48 44

Stoke 40 10 13 17 41 53 43

Derby 40 11 8 21 42 52 41

------------------------------

Cardiff 40 9 14 17 43 63 41

Luton 40 10 9 21 36 61 39

Plymouth 40 8 13 19 42 78 37

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.