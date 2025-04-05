Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Burnley 40 23 15 2 55 12 84
Sheff Utd 40 26 7 7 56 30 83
-----------------------------
Leeds 40 23 13 4 79 28 82
Sunderland 40 21 12 7 57 37 75
Middlesbrough 40 17 9 14 61 49 60
Bristol City 40 15 15 10 51 43 60
---------------------------------
Coventry 40 17 8 15 57 53 59
West Brom 40 13 18 9 48 36 57
Millwall 40 14 12 14 39 41 54
Watford 40 15 8 17 48 53 53
Norwich 40 13 13 14 62 56 52
Blackburn 40 15 7 18 42 43 52
Sheff Wed 40 14 10 16 54 61 52
Preston 40 10 18 12 40 47 48
Swansea 40 13 9 18 41 51 48
QPR 40 11 13 16 45 53 46
Portsmouth 40 12 9 19 48 63 45
Oxford 40 11 12 17 41 57 45
Hull 40 11 11 18 40 48 44
Stoke 40 10 13 17 41 53 43
Derby 40 11 8 21 42 52 41
------------------------------
Cardiff 40 9 14 17 43 63 41
Luton 40 10 9 21 36 61 39
Plymouth 40 8 13 19 42 78 37
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 1st update5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Arsenal held by Everton, Wolves push Ipswich closer to relegation6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Nick Rockett storms to victory in the 'Mullins' Grand National6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago