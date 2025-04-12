Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Burnley 42 24 16 2 57 13 88

Leeds 41 24 13 4 80 28 85

----------------------------------------

Sheff Utd 41 26 7 8 56 31 83

Sunderland 41 21 13 7 57 37 76

Bristol City 41 16 15 10 53 44 63

Coventry 41 18 8 15 58 53 62

----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 41 17 9 15 61 50 60

West Brom 41 13 18 10 49 38 57

Millwall 41 15 12 14 40 41 57

Watford 41 16 8 17 49 53 56

Norwich 42 13 14 15 63 58 53

Blackburn 41 15 8 18 44 45 53

Sheff Wed 41 14 11 16 56 63 53

Swansea 41 14 9 18 44 51 51

QPR 41 12 13 16 48 54 49

Preston 41 10 19 12 42 49 49

Portsmouth 41 12 9 20 48 64 45

Oxford Utd 41 11 12 18 42 60 45

Hull 41 11 11 19 40 49 44

Stoke 41 10 14 17 42 54 44

Derby 41 11 9 21 42 52 42

----------------------------------------

Cardiff 41 9 15 17 45 65 42

Luton 41 10 10 21 37 62 40

Plymouth 41 8 13 20 42 81 37

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

4 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

8 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

8 hours ago

More Stories From World