Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Burnley 42 24 16 2 57 13 88
Leeds 41 24 13 4 80 28 85
----------------------------------------
Sheff Utd 41 26 7 8 56 31 83
Sunderland 41 21 13 7 57 37 76
Bristol City 41 16 15 10 53 44 63
Coventry 41 18 8 15 58 53 62
----------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 41 17 9 15 61 50 60
West Brom 41 13 18 10 49 38 57
Millwall 41 15 12 14 40 41 57
Watford 41 16 8 17 49 53 56
Norwich 42 13 14 15 63 58 53
Blackburn 41 15 8 18 44 45 53
Sheff Wed 41 14 11 16 56 63 53
Swansea 41 14 9 18 44 51 51
QPR 41 12 13 16 48 54 49
Preston 41 10 19 12 42 49 49
Portsmouth 41 12 9 20 48 64 45
Oxford Utd 41 11 12 18 42 60 45
Hull 41 11 11 19 40 49 44
Stoke 41 10 14 17 42 54 44
Derby 41 11 9 21 42 52 42
----------------------------------------
Cardiff 41 9 15 17 45 65 42
Luton 41 10 10 21 37 62 40
Plymouth 41 8 13 20 42 81 37
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
