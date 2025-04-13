Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 42 25 13 4 82 29 88
Burnley 42 24 16 2 57 13 88
----------------------------
Sheff Utd 42 26 7 9 57 33 83
Sunderland 42 21 13 8 57 38 76
Bristol City 42 16 16 10 54 45 64
Coventry 41 18 8 15 58 53 62
---------------------------------
West Brom 42 14 18 10 51 39 60
Middlesbrough 42 17 9 16 61 51 60
Millwall 42 16 12 14 41 41 60
Blackburn 42 16 8 18 45 45 56
Watford 42 16 8 18 50 55 56
Swansea 42 15 9 18 45 51 54
Norwich 42 13 14 15 63 58 53
Sheff Wed 42 14 11 17 56 64 53
QPR 42 12 14 16 49 55 50
Preston 42 10 19 13 43 51 49
Oxford 42 12 12 18 43 60 48
Stoke 42 11 14 17 43 54 47
Portsmouth 42 12 10 20 50 66 46
Hull 41 11 11 19 40 49 44
Derby 42 11 10 21 44 54 43
------------------------------
Cardiff 42 9 15 18 45 66 42
Luton 42 10 10 22 37 63 40
Plymouth 42 9 13 20 44 82 40
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
