Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 44 27 13 4 89 29 94 - promoted

Burnley 44 26 16 2 61 15 94 - promoted ----------------------------

Sheff Utd 44 27 7 10 60 35 86

Sunderland 44 21 13 10 58 41 76

Bristol City 44 17 16 11 57 49 67

Coventry 44 19 9 16 62 57 66

----------------------------

Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 64 54 63

Millwall 44 17 12 15 45 46 63

Blackburn 44 18 8 18 50 46 62

West Brom 44 14 18 12 52 44 60

Swansea 44 17 9 18 48 52 60

Watford 44 16 8 20 51 58 56

Sheff Wed 44 15 11 18 58 67 56

Norwich 44 13 14 17 67 66 53

QPR 44 13 14 17 52 58 53

Portsmouth 44 14 10 20 56 69 52

Stoke 44 12 14 18 45 60 50

Preston 44 10 19 15 45 55 49

Oxford Utd 44 12 13 19 44 62 49

Hull 44 12 12 20 43 52 48

Derby 44 12 10 22 47 56 46

----------------------------

Luton 44 12 10 22 41 64 46

Cardiff 44 9 16 19 46 69 43

Plymouth 44 10 13 21 48 85 43

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.