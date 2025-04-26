Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 02:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 44 27 13 4 89 29 94 - promoted
Burnley 44 26 16 2 61 15 94 - promoted ----------------------------
Sheff Utd 45 28 7 10 62 35 89
Sunderland 44 21 13 10 58 41 76
Bristol City 44 17 16 11 57 49 67
Coventry 44 19 9 16 62 57 66
----------------------------
Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 64 54 63
Millwall 44 17 12 15 45 46 63
Blackburn 44 18 8 18 50 46 62
West Brom 44 14 18 12 52 44 60
Swansea 44 17 9 18 48 52 60
Watford 44 16 8 20 51 58 56
Sheff Wed 44 15 11 18 58 67 56
Norwich 44 13 14 17 67 66 53
QPR 44 13 14 17 52 58 53
Portsmouth 44 14 10 20 56 69 52
Stoke 45 12 14 19 45 62 50
Preston 44 10 19 15 45 55 49
Oxford Utd 44 12 13 19 44 62 49
Hull 44 12 12 20 43 52 48
Derby 44 12 10 22 47 56 46
----------------------------
Luton 44 12 10 22 41 64 46
Cardiff 44 9 16 19 46 69 43
Plymouth 44 10 13 21 48 85 43
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
