Football: English Championship table

29th Apr, 2025 - English Championship table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 45 28 13 4 93 29 97 -- promoted

Burnley 45 27 16 2 66 15 97 -- promoted

---------------------------------

Sheff Utd 45 28 7 10 62 35 89

Sunderland 45 21 13 11 58 43 76

Bristol City 45 17 16 12 57 53 67

Coventry 45 19 9 17 62 58 66

---------------------------------

Millwall 45 18 12 15 46 46 66

Blackburn 45 19 8 18 52 47 65

Middlesbrough 45 18 10 17 64 54 64

West Brom 45 14 19 12 52 44 61

Swansea 45 17 9 19 48 53 60

Sheff Wed 45 15 12 18 59 68 57

Watford 45 16 8 21 52 60 56

Norwich 45 13 15 17 67 66 54

QPR 45 13 14 18 52 63 53

Portsmouth 45 14 11 20 57 70 53

Oxford 45 13 13 19 46 62 52

Stoke 45 12 14 19 45 62 50

Derby 45 13 10 22 48 56 49

Preston 45 10 19 16 46 57 49

Luton 45 13 10 22 42 64 49

------------------------------

Hull 45 12 12 21 43 53 48

Plymouth 45 11 13 21 50 86 46

Cardiff 45 9 17 19 46 69 44 -- relegated

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.