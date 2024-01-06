Football: English FA Cup Results
English FA Cup results on Friday:
Third round
Brentford 1 (Maupay 41) Wolves 1 (Doyle 64)
Fulham 1 (De Cordova-Reid 24) Rotherham 0
Tottenham 1 (Porro 78) Burnley 0
Playing Saturday (GMT)
AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich, Coventry v Oxford United, Maidstone United v Stevenage, Millwall v Leicester (all 1230 GMT), Sunderland v Newcastle (1245), Blackburn v Cambridge United, Gillingham v Sheffield United, Hull v Birmingham, Newport v Eastleigh, Norwich v Bristol Rovers, Plymouth v Sutton, QPR v Bournemouth, Southampton v Walsall, Stoke v Brighton, Watford v Chesterfield (all 1500 GMT), Chelsea v Preston, Middlesbrough v Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff, Swansea v Morecambe (all 1730 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Luton v Bolton, Manchester City v Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest v Blackpool, Peterborough v Leeds, Shrewsbury v Wrexham, West Brom v Aldershot, West Ham v Bristol City (all 1400 GMT), Arsenal v Liverpool (1630 GMT)
Playing Monday
Wigan v Manchester United (2015)
Played Thursday
Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0
