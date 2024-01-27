Football: English FA Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) English FA Cup results on Friday:
Fourth round
Bristol City 0 Nottingham Forest 0
Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gassama 84) Coventry 1 (Overgaard 45)
Tottenham 0 Manchester City 1 (Ake 88)
Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Everton v Luton, Fulham v Newcastle (1900), Ipswich v Maidstone (1230), Leeds v Plymouth, Leicester v Birmingham, Sheffield United v Brighton
Playing Sunday
Liverpool v Norwich (1430), Newport v Manchester United (1630), Watford v Southampton (1400), West Brom v Wolves (1145)
Playing Monday
Blackburn v Wrexham (1930)
Played Thursday
Bournemouth 5 (Kelly 7, Scott 10, Sinisterra 14, Brooks 35, Solanke 44) Swansea 0
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
'Thankful it's not worse', says Shiffrin after Cortina crash7 minutes ago
-
Goetze header sends Frankfurt past Mainz7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 minutes ago
-
Goetze header sends Frankfurt past Mainz17 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table47 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table47 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results57 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga result57 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results57 minutes ago
-
Climate crisis prompts Biden to halt new gas export facilities8 hours ago
-
Klopp to stand down as Liverpool manager at end of season8 hours ago
-
UN welcomes restoration of friendly ties between Pakistan & Iran following recent tensions8 hours ago