Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) English FA Cup results on Friday:

Fourth round

Bristol City 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gassama 84) Coventry 1 (Overgaard 45)

Tottenham 0 Manchester City 1 (Ake 88)

Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Everton v Luton, Fulham v Newcastle (1900), Ipswich v Maidstone (1230), Leeds v Plymouth, Leicester v Birmingham, Sheffield United v Brighton

Playing Sunday

Liverpool v Norwich (1430), Newport v Manchester United (1630), Watford v Southampton (1400), West Brom v Wolves (1145)

Playing Monday

Blackburn v Wrexham (1930)

Played Thursday

Bournemouth 5 (Kelly 7, Scott 10, Sinisterra 14, Brooks 35, Solanke 44) Swansea 0

