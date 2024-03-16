Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) English FA Cup results on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 83, Bueno 87) Coventry 3 (Simms 53, 90+7, Wright 90+10)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Manchester City v Newcastle (1730)

Sunday

Chelsea v Leicester (1245), Manchester United v Liverpool (1530)

