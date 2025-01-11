Football: English FA Cup results

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Early English FA Cup results on Saturday

3rd rd

Birmingham 2 (Yokoyama 1, Dykes 77) Lincoln 1 (Makama 90-pen)

Bristol City 1 (Twine 45+1) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 10, Gomes 21)

Liverpool 4 (Jota 29, Alexander-Arnold 45, Danns 76, Chiesa 90) Accrington Stanley 0

Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 1 (Weimann 70)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v West Brom

Brentford v Plymouth

Chelsea v Morecambe

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday (1800)

Exeter v Oxford

Leeds v Harrogate (1745)

Leicester v QPR (1400)

Manchester City v Salford (1745)

Norwich v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Reading v Burnley

Sunderland v Stoke

Postponed (frozen pitch)

Leyton Orient v Derby

Mansfield v Wigan

Preston v Charlton

Playing Sunday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Hull v Doncaster (1200)

Tamworth v Tottenham (1230)

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Stockport

Ipswich v Bristol Rovers

Newcastle v Bromley

Southampton v Swansea (1630)

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Onana 71, Rogers 76) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 9)

Wycombe 2 (Hanlan 17, Bradley 27) Portsmouth 0

