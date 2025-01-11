Football: English FA Cup Results
Published January 11, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Early English FA Cup results on Saturday
3rd rd
Birmingham 2 (Yokoyama 1, Dykes 77) Lincoln 1 (Makama 90-pen)
Bristol City 1 (Twine 45+1) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 10, Gomes 21)
Liverpool 4 (Jota 29, Alexander-Arnold 45, Danns 76, Chiesa 90) Accrington Stanley 0
Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 1 (Weimann 70)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Bournemouth v West Brom
Brentford v Plymouth
Chelsea v Morecambe
Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday (1800)
Exeter v Oxford
Leeds v Harrogate (1745)
Leicester v QPR (1400)
Manchester City v Salford (1745)
Norwich v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Reading v Burnley
Sunderland v Stoke
Postponed (frozen pitch)
Leyton Orient v Derby
Mansfield v Wigan
Preston v Charlton
Playing Sunday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Hull v Doncaster (1200)
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Stockport
Newcastle v Bromley
Southampton v Swansea (1630)
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Onana 71, Rogers 76) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 9)
Wycombe 2 (Hanlan 17, Bradley 27) Portsmouth 0
