Football: English FA Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra-time):
Third round
Hull 1 (Puerta 80) Doncaster 1 (Molyneux 51) aet, Doncaster won 5-4 on penalties
Tamworth 0 Tottenham 3 (Tshikuna 101-og, Kulusevski 107, Johnson 118) aet
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Manchester United, Crystal Palace v Stockport, Ipswich v Bristol Rovers, Newcastle v Bromley, Southampton v Swansea (1630)
Played Saturday
Birmingham 2 (Yokoyama 1, Dykes 77) Lincoln 1 (Makama 90-pen)
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 27, Ouattara 34, 44, Semenyo 47, Jebbison 90+2) West Brom 1 (Taylor 14)
Brentford 0 Plymouth 1 (Whittaker 82)
Bristol City 1 (Twine 45+1) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 10, Gomes 21)
Chelsea 5 (Adarabioyo 39, 70, Nkunku 50, Joao Felix 75, 77) Morecambe 0
Coventry 1 (Kitching 26) Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Musaba 90+3) aet, Coventry won 4-3 on penalties
Exeter 3 (Mitchell 22, 40, Harper 64) Oxford United 1 (Phillips 14)
Leeds 1 (Ramazani 59) Harrogate 0
Leicester 6 (Justin 8, 63, Mavididi 35, Buonanotte 38, Vardy 51-pen, Faes 90+3) QPR 2 (Varane 18, Kolli 45+2)
Liverpool 4 (Jota 29, Alexander-Arnold 45, Danns 76, Chiesa 90) Accrington Stanley 0
Manchester City 8 (Doku 8, 69-pen, Mubama 20, O'Reilly 43, Grealish 49-pen, McAtee 62, 72, 81) Salford 0
Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 1 (Weimann 70)
Norwich 0 Brighton 4 (Rutter 37, 45+2, Enciso 59, March 74)
Nottingham Forest 2 (Yates 40, Sosa 68) Luton 0
Reading 1 (Wing 77) Burnley 3 (Foster 71, Flemming 100, 109) aet
Sunderland 1 (Aleksic 64) Stoke 2 (Cannon 4-pen, Ennis 112) aet
Playing Monday (1930 GMT)
Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge
Playing Tuesday (1945 GMT)
Leyton Orient v Derby, Mansfield v Wigan, Preston v Charlton
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Onana 71, Rogers 76) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 9)
Wycombe 2 (Hanlan 17, Bradley 27) Portsmouth 0
Played Thursday
Everton 2 (Beto 42, Ndiaye 90+8-pen) Peterborough 0
Fulham 4 (Muniz 26, Jimenez 49-pen, Andersen 65, Castagne 85) Watford 1 (Vata 33)
Sheffield United 0 Cardiff 1 (Ashford 19)
afp
