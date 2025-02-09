Football: English FA Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra time:
Fourth round
Birmingham 2 (Laird 1, Iwata 40) Newcastle 3 (Willock 21, 82, Wilson 26)
Coventry 1 (Latibeaudiere 8) Ipswich 4 (Hirst 2-pen, Clarke 28, 37, Philogene 63)
Everton 0 Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 23-pen, Jebbison 43)
Leeds 0 Millwall 2 (Azeez 30, 55)
Leyton Orient 1 (Ortega 16-og) Man City 2 (Khusanov 56, De Bruyne 79)
Preston 0 Wycombe 0 aet, Preston won 4-2 on penalties
Southampton 0 Burnley 1 (Edwards 77)
Stoke 3 (Koumas 42, 46, Baker 57-pen) Cardiff 3 (Colwill 8, 68, Salech 19) aet, Cardiff won 4-2 on penalties
Wigan 1 (Smith 50) Fulham 2 (Muniz 23, 55)
Playing later
Brighton v Chelsea (2000 GMT)
Played Friday
Manchester United 2 (Zirkzee 68, Maguire 90+3) Leicester 1 (De Cordova-Reid 42)
Playing Sunday
Blackburn v Wolves (1230), Plymouth v Liverpool (1500), Aston Villa v Tottenham (1735)
Playing Monday
Doncaster v Crystal Palace (1945)
Playing Tuesday
Exeter v Nottingham Forest (2000)
