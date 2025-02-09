Football: English FA Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time:
Fourth round
Blackburn 0 Wolves 2 (Gomes 33, Cunha 34)
Playing later (GMT)
Plymouth v Liverpool (1500), Aston Villa v Tottenham (1735)
Played Saturday
Birmingham 2 (Laird 1, Iwata 40) Newcastle 3 (Willock 21, 82, Wilson 26)
Brighton 2 (Rutter 12, Mitoma 57) Chelsea 1 (Verbruggen 5-og)
Coventry 1 (Latibeaudiere 8) Ipswich 4 (Hirst 2-pen, Clarke 28, 37, Philogene 63)
Everton 0 Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 23-pen, Jebbison 43)
Leeds 0 Millwall 2 (Azeez 30, 55)
Leyton Orient 1 (Ortega 16-og) Man City 2 (Khusanov 56, De Bruyne 79)
Preston 0 Wycombe 0 aet, Preston won 4-2 on penalties
Southampton 0 Burnley 1 (Edwards 77)
Stoke 3 (Koumas 42, 46, Baker 57-pen) Cardiff 3 (Colwill 8, 68, Salech 19) aet, Cardiff won 4-2 on penalties
Wigan 1 (Smith 50) Fulham 2 (Muniz 23, 55)
Played Friday
Manchester United 2 (Zirkzee 68, Maguire 90+3) Leicester 1 (De Cordova-Reid 42)
Playing Monday
Doncaster v Crystal Palace (1945 GMT)
Playing Tuesday
Exeter v Nottingham Forest (2000)
Recent Stories
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
More Stories From World
-
Football: English FA Cup results4 minutes ago
-
Violence-hit Ecuador chooses next president54 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table54 minutes ago
-
Downhill world champion Von Allmen eyes Olympics - and sausage54 minutes ago
-
Downhill world champion Von Allmen eyes Olympics - and sausage1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Iranian schools and offices shut as cold snap bites2 hours ago
-
Von Allmen upstages rivals to win world downhill gold2 hours ago
-
Von Allmen upstages rivals to win world downhill gold3 hours ago
-
Baltic states 'successfully' link with European power grid3 hours ago
-
Violence-hit Ecuador chooses next president3 hours ago
-
AI app offers a lifeline for S.Africa's abused women4 hours ago