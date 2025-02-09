Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time:

Fourth round

Blackburn 0 Wolves 2 (Gomes 33, Cunha 34)

Playing later (GMT)

Plymouth v Liverpool (1500), Aston Villa v Tottenham (1735)

Played Saturday

Birmingham 2 (Laird 1, Iwata 40) Newcastle 3 (Willock 21, 82, Wilson 26)

Brighton 2 (Rutter 12, Mitoma 57) Chelsea 1 (Verbruggen 5-og)

Coventry 1 (Latibeaudiere 8) Ipswich 4 (Hirst 2-pen, Clarke 28, 37, Philogene 63)

Everton 0 Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 23-pen, Jebbison 43)

Leeds 0 Millwall 2 (Azeez 30, 55)

Leyton Orient 1 (Ortega 16-og) Man City 2 (Khusanov 56, De Bruyne 79)

Preston 0 Wycombe 0 aet, Preston won 4-2 on penalties

Southampton 0 Burnley 1 (Edwards 77)

Stoke 3 (Koumas 42, 46, Baker 57-pen) Cardiff 3 (Colwill 8, 68, Salech 19) aet, Cardiff won 4-2 on penalties

Wigan 1 (Smith 50) Fulham 2 (Muniz 23, 55)

Played Friday

Manchester United 2 (Zirkzee 68, Maguire 90+3) Leicester 1 (De Cordova-Reid 42)

Playing Monday

Doncaster v Crystal Palace (1945 GMT)

Playing Tuesday

Exeter v Nottingham Forest (2000)

Recent Stories

ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

24 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

24 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

54 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

2 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

2 hours ago
World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers ..

World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

3 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago

More Stories From World