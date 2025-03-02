Football: English FA Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra-time):
Fifth round
Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties
Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)
Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0
Playing later
Manchester City v Plymouth (1745 GMT)
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0
Playing Sunday
Newcastle v Brighton (1345), Manchester United v Fulham (1630)
Playing Monday
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)
Recent Stories
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English FA Cup results1 minute ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago