Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra-time):

Fifth round

Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties

Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)

Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0

Playing later

Manchester City v Plymouth (1745 GMT)

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0

Playing Sunday

Newcastle v Brighton (1345), Manchester United v Fulham (1630)

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

2 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

2 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

2 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

3 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

3 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

6 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

6 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

6 hours ago
 Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

6 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

7 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World