Football: English FA Cup results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra-time):

Fifth round

Newcastle 1 (Isak 22-pen) Brighton 2 (Minteh 44, Welbeck 114) aet

Playing later

Manchester United v Fulham (1630)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties

Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)

Manchester City 3 (O'Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)

Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)

