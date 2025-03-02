Football: English FA Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra-time):
Fifth round
Newcastle 1 (Isak 22-pen) Brighton 2 (Minteh 44, Welbeck 114) aet
Playing later
Manchester United v Fulham (1630)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties
Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)
Manchester City 3 (O'Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)
Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0
Playing Monday
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
More Stories From World
-
Football: English FA Cup results6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores16 minutes ago
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM3 hours ago
-
'Important' to avoid 'risk that West divides' on Ukraine: Italy PM3 hours ago
-
Red Cross says 'essential' to maintain Gaza truce4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Golf: South African Open scores4 hours ago
-
Egypt urges 'full implementation' of Gaza ceasefire deal4 hours ago
-
Private US company aces lunar landing on first mission5 hours ago