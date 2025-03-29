Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Football: English FA Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 3 (Eze 34, Sarr 38, Nketiah 75)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (1715)

Sunday

Preston v Aston Villa (1230), Bournemouth v Manchester City (1530)

