Football: English FA Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Saturday:
Quarter-finals
Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 3 (Eze 34, Sarr 38, Nketiah 75)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (1715)
Sunday
Preston v Aston Villa (1230), Bournemouth v Manchester City (1530)
