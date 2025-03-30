Football: English FA Cup Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 08:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra-time):
Quarter-finals
Preston 0 Aston Villa 3 (Rashford 58, 63-pen, Ramsey 71)
Playing later
Bournemouth v Manchester City (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Brighton 0 Nottingham Forest 0 aet, Forest win 4-3 on penalties
Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 3 (Eze 34, Sarr 38, Nketiah 75)
afp
