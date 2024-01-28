Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) English FA Cup results on Saturday:
Fourth round
Everton 1 (Harrison 55) Luton Town 2 (Mikolenko 39-og, Woodrow 90+6)
Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 (Longstaff 39, Burn 61)
Ipswich 1 (Sarmiento 56) Maidstone United 2 (Reynolds 43, Corne 66)
Leeds 1 (Anthony 31) Plymouth 1 (Randell 73)
Leicester 3 (Vardy 47, Akgun 72, Praet 88) Birmingham 0
Sheffield United 2 (Hamer 41, Osula 45+8) Brighton 5 (Buonanotte 14, Pedro 29-pen, 52-pen, 67, Welbeck 90+7)
Playing Sunday (GMT)
Liverpool v Norwich (1430), Newport v Manchester United (1630), Watford v Southampton (1400), West Brom v Wolves (1145)
Playing Monday
Blackburn v Wrexham (1930)
Played Friday
Bristol City 0 Nottingham Forest 0
Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Gassama 84) Coventry 1 (Overgaard 45)
Tottenham 0 Manchester City 1 (Ake 88)
Thursday
Bournemouth 5 (Kelly 7, Scott 10, Sinisterra 14, Brooks 35, Solanke 44) Swansea 0
