Football: English FA Cup Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 02:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Collated English FA Cup results on Saturday:
3rd rd
Birmingham 2 (Yokoyama 1, Dykes 77) Lincoln 1 (Makama 90-pen)
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 27, Ouattara 34, 44, Semenyo 47, Jebbison 90+2) West Brom 1 (Taylor 14)
Brentford 0 Plymouth 1 (Whittaker 82)
Bristol City 1 (Twine 45+1) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 10, Gomes 21)
Chelsea 5 (Adarabioyo 39, 70, Nkunku 50, Joao Felix 75, 77) Morecambe 0
Coventry 1 (Kitching 26) Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Musaba 90+3) -- after extra time, Coventry win 4-3 on penalties
Exeter 3 (Mitchell 22, 40, Harper 64) Oxford United 1 (Phillips 14)
Leeds 1 (Ramazani 59) Harrogate 0
Leicester 6 (Justin 8, 63, Mavididi 35, Buonanotte 38, Vardy 51-pen, Faes 90+3) QPR 2 (Varane 18, Kolli 45+2)
Liverpool 4 (Jota 29, Alexander-Arnold 45, Danns 76, Chiesa 90) Accrington Stanley 0
Manchester City 8 (Doku 8, 69-pen, Mubama 20, O'Reilly 43, Grealish 49-pen, McAtee 62, 72, 81) Salford 0
Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 1 (Weimann 70)
Norwich 0 Brighton 4 (Rutter 37, 45+2, Enciso 59, March 74)
Nottingham Forest 2 (Yates 40, Sosa 68) Luton 0
Reading 1 (Wing 77) Burnley 3 (Foster 71, Flemming 100, 109) -- aet
Sunderland 1 (Aleksic 64) Stoke 2 (Cannon 4-pen, Ennis 112) -- aet
Postponed (frozen pitches)
Leyton Orient v Derby, Mansfield v Wigan, Preston v Charlton
Playing Sunday (1500 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Manchester United, Crystal Palace v Stockport, Hull v Doncaster (1200), Ipswich v Bristol Rovers, Newcastle v Bromley, Southampton v Swansea (1630), Tamworth v Tottenham (1230)
Playing Monday (1930 GMT)
Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge
Playing Tuesday (1945 GMT)
Leyton Orient v Derby, Mansfield v Wigan, Preston v Charlton
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Onana 71, Rogers 76) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 9)
Wycombe 2 (Hanlan 17, Bradley 27) Portsmouth 0
Played Thursday
Everton 2 (Beto 42, Ndiaye 90+8-pen) Peterborough 0
Fulham 4 (Muniz 26, Jimenez 49-pen, Andersen 65, Castagne 85) Watford 1 (Vata 33)
Recent Stories
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..
1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English FA Cup results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Germany battles to secure stricken 'Russian shadow fleet' oil tanker15 minutes ago
-
Penalty king Kane sends Bayern past Gladbach25 minutes ago
-
Cyclone-ravaged Mayotte on red alert as it braces for new storm35 minutes ago
-
Liverpool, Chelsea cruise into FA Cup 4th round, Brentford stung by Plymouth45 minutes ago
-
Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Tram collision in France's Strasbourg injures 201 hour ago
-
Atalanta miss chance to top Serie A with Udinese stalemate1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago