Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 12:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Collated English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time):

Third round

Arsenal 1 (Gabriel 63) Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 52) aet, Manchester United won 5-3 on penalties

Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 4) Stockport 0

Hull 1 (Puerta 80) Doncaster 1 (Molyneux 51) aet, Doncaster won 5-4 on penalties

Ipswich 3 (Phillips 18, Clarke 24, Taylor 37) Bristol Rovers 0

Newcastle 3 (Miley 16, Gordon 49-pen, Osula 61) Bromley 1 (Congreve 8)

Southampton 3 (Sulemana 20, Dibling 35, 65) Swansea 0

Tamworth 0 Tottenham 3 (Tshikuna 101-og, Kulusevski 107, Johnson 118) aet

Playing Monday (all times GMT)

Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge (1930)

Playing Tuesday

Leyton Orient v Derby, Mansfield v Wigan, Preston v Charlton (all 1945)

Played Saturday

Birmingham 2 (Yokoyama 1, Dykes 77) Lincoln 1 (Makama 90-pen)

Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 27, Ouattara 34, 44, Semenyo 47, Jebbison 90+2) West Brom 1 (Taylor 14)

Brentford 0 Plymouth 1 (Whittaker 82)

Bristol City 1 (Twine 45+1) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 10, Gomes 21)

Chelsea 5 (Adarabioyo 39, 70, Nkunku 50, Joao Felix 75, 77) Morecambe 0

Coventry 1 (Kitching 26) Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Musaba 90+3) aet, Coventry won 4-3 on penalties

Exeter 3 (Mitchell 22, 40, Harper 64) Oxford United 1 (Phillips 14)

Leeds 1 (Ramazani 59) Harrogate 0

Leicester 6 (Justin 8, 63, Mavididi 35, Buonanotte 38, Vardy 51-pen, Faes 90+3) QPR 2 (Varane 18, Kolli 45+2)

Liverpool 4 (Jota 29, Alexander-Arnold 45, Danns 76, Chiesa 90) Accrington Stanley 0

Manchester City 8 (Doku 8, 69-pen, Mubama 20, O'Reilly 43, Grealish 49-pen, McAtee 62, 72, 81) Salford 0

Middlesbrough 0 Blackburn 1 (Weimann 70)

Norwich 0 Brighton 4 (Rutter 37, 45+2, Enciso 59, March 74)

Nottingham Forest 2 (Yates 40, Sosa 68) Luton 0

Reading 1 (Wing 77) Burnley 3 (Foster 71, Flemming 100, 109) aet

Sunderland 1 (Aleksic 64) Stoke 2 (Cannon 4-pen, Ennis 112) aet

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Onana 71, Rogers 76) West Ham 1 (Paqueta 9)

Wycombe 2 (Hanlan 17, Bradley 27) Portsmouth 0

Played Thursday

Everton 2 (Beto 42, Ndiaye 90+8-pen) Peterborough 0

Fulham 4 (Muniz 26, Jimenez 49-pen, Andersen 65, Castagne 85) Watford 1 (Vata 33)

Sheffield United 0 Cardiff 1 (Ashford 19)

