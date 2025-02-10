Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 01:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Collated English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time:

Fourth round

Aston Villa 2 (Ramsey 1, Rogers 64) Tottenham 1 (Tel 90+1)

Blackburn 0 Wolves 2 (Gomes 33, Cunha 34)

Plymouth 1 (Hardie 53-pen) Liverpool 0

Playing Monday

Doncaster v Crystal Palace (1945 GMT)

Playing Tuesday

Exeter v Nottingham Forest (2000)

Played Saturday

Birmingham 2 (Laird 1, Iwata 40) Newcastle 3 (Willock 21, 82, Wilson 26)

Brighton 2 (Rutter 12, Mitoma 57) Chelsea 1 (Verbruggen 5-og)

Coventry 1 (Latibeaudiere 8) Ipswich 4 (Hirst 2-pen, Clarke 28, 37, Philogene 63)

Everton 0 Bournemouth 2 (Semenyo 23-pen, Jebbison 43)

Leeds 0 Millwall 2 (Azeez 30, 55)

Leyton Orient 1 (Ortega 16-og) Man City 2 (Khusanov 56, De Bruyne 79)

Preston 0 Wycombe 0 aet, Preston won 4-2 on penalties

Southampton 0 Burnley 1 (Edwards 77)

Stoke 3 (Koumas 42, 46, Baker 57-pen) Cardiff 3 (Colwill 8, 68, Salech 19) aet, Cardiff won 4-2 on penalties

Wigan 1 (Smith 50) Fulham 2 (Muniz 23, 55)

Played Friday

Manchester United 2 (Zirkzee 68, Maguire 90+3) Leicester 1 (De Cordova-Reid 42)

