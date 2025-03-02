Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Collated English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra-time):
Fifth round
Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties
Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)
Manchester City 3 (O'Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)
Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0
Played Friday
Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0
Playing Sunday
Newcastle v Brighton (1345), Manchester United v Fulham (1630)
Playing Monday
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)
Recent Stories
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 minute ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result - 1st update21 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results51 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for UN Security Council reform, more transparency in its subsidiary bodies1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 hours ago