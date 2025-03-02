Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results -- Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: English FA Cup results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Collated English FA Cup results on Saturday (aet denotes after extra-time):

Fifth round

Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties

Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)

Manchester City 3 (O'Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)

Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0

Playing Sunday

Newcastle v Brighton (1345), Manchester United v Fulham (1630)

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930)

