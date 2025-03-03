Open Menu

Football: English FA Cup Results - Collated

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) English FA Cup results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra-time):

Fifth round

Manchester United 1 (Fernandes 71) Fulham 1 (Bassey 45+1) aet

Fulham won 4-3 on penalties

Newcastle 1 (Isak 22-pen) Brighton 2 (Minteh 44, Welbeck 114) aet

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (1930 GMT)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties

Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)

Manchester City 3 (O'Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)

Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) Burnley 0

Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) Cardiff 0

