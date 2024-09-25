Football: English League Cup Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) English League Cup results on Tuesday:
Third round
Manchester City 2 (Doku 5, Nunes 38) Watford 1 (Ince 86)
Walsall 0 Leicester 0
-- Leicester win 3-0 on penalties
Chelsea 5 (Nkunku 8, 15, 75, Farman 28-o.g.
, Neto 48) Barrow 0
Wycombe Wanderers 1 (Kone 90+5) Aston Villa 2 (Buendia 55, Duran 85-pen)
AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle - match postponed
Playing Wednesday (all times GMT)
Arsenal v Bolton (1845), Liverpool v West Ham (1900)
Played September 18
Brighton 3 (Baleba 14, Adingra 31, Kadioglu 85) Wolves 2 (Guedes 44, Doyle 90+1)
Coventry 1 (Thomas-Asante 63) Tottenham 2 (Spence 88, Johnson 90+2)
September 17
Stoke 1 (Rose 54) Fleetwood 1 (Bennett 90+1)
-- Stoke win 2-1 on penalties
Blackpool 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Bernard 34)
Brentford 3 (Carvalho 17, Damsgaard 26, Norgaard 45) Leyton Orient 1 (Cooper 11)
Everton 1 (Doucoure 20) Southampton 1 (Harwood-Bellis 32)
-- Southampton win 6-5 on penalties
Preston 1 (Ledson 35) Fulham 1 (Nelson 61)
-- Preston win 16-15 on penalties
QPR 1 (Field 53) Crystal Palace 2 (Nketiah 16, Eze 64)
Manchester United 7 (Rashford 16, 58, Antony 35-pen, Garnacho 45+2, 50, Eriksen 81, 85) Barnsley 0
