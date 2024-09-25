Open Menu

Football: English League Cup Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 02:20 AM

Football: English League Cup results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) English League Cup results on Tuesday:

Third round

Manchester City 2 (Doku 5, Nunes 38) Watford 1 (Ince 86)

Walsall 0 Leicester 0

-- Leicester win 3-0 on penalties

Chelsea 5 (Nkunku 8, 15, 75, Farman 28-o.g.

, Neto 48) Barrow 0

Wycombe Wanderers 1 (Kone 90+5) Aston Villa 2 (Buendia 55, Duran 85-pen)

AFC Wimbledon v Newcastle - match postponed

Playing Wednesday (all times GMT)

Arsenal v Bolton (1845), Liverpool v West Ham (1900)

Played September 18

Brighton 3 (Baleba 14, Adingra 31, Kadioglu 85) Wolves 2 (Guedes 44, Doyle 90+1)

Coventry 1 (Thomas-Asante 63) Tottenham 2 (Spence 88, Johnson 90+2)

September 17

Stoke 1 (Rose 54) Fleetwood 1 (Bennett 90+1)

-- Stoke win 2-1 on penalties

Blackpool 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Bernard 34)

Brentford 3 (Carvalho 17, Damsgaard 26, Norgaard 45) Leyton Orient 1 (Cooper 11)

Everton 1 (Doucoure 20) Southampton 1 (Harwood-Bellis 32)

-- Southampton win 6-5 on penalties

Preston 1 (Ledson 35) Fulham 1 (Nelson 61)

-- Preston win 16-15 on penalties

QPR 1 (Field 53) Crystal Palace 2 (Nketiah 16, Eze 64)

Manchester United 7 (Rashford 16, 58, Antony 35-pen, Garnacho 45+2, 50, Eriksen 81, 85) Barnsley 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Nelson Southampton Leicester Sheffield Coventry Blackpool Brighton Stoke Barrow Manchester United September All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Tottenham Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

9 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

10 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

10 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

11 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

11 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

11 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

14 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

14 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From World