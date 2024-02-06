Football: English Premier League Result
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) English Premier League result on Monday:
Brentford 1 (Maupay 21) Manchester City 3 (Foden 45+3, 53, 70)
Played Sunday
Arsenal 3 (Saka 14, Martinelli 67, Trossard 90+2) Liverpool 1 (Diaz 45+3)
Bournemouth 1 (Kluivert 5) Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 45)
Chelsea 2 (Palmer 19, Silva 86) Wolves 4 (Cunha 22, 63, 82-pen, Disasi 43-og)
Manchester United 3 (Hojlund 23, Garnacho 49, 84) West Ham 0
Saturday
Brighton 4 (Dunk 3, Hinshelwood 33, Buonanotte 34, Pedro 85) Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 72)
Burnley 2 (Fofana 71, 90+2) Fulham 2 (Palhinha 18, Muniz 21)
Everton 2 (Harrison 30, Branthwaite 90+4) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 4, 41)
Newcastle 4 (Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73) Luton 4 (Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris 59-pen, Adebayo 62)
Sheffield United 0 Aston Villa 5 (McGinn 12, Watkins 16, Bailey 20, Tielemans 30, Moreno 47)
