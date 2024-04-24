Football: English Premier League Result
English Premier League result on Tuesday:
Arsenal 5 (Trossard 4, White 52, 70, Havertz 57, 65) Chelsea 0
Playing Wednesday (all times GMT)
Wolves v Bournemouth (1845), Crystal Palace v Newcastle, Everton v Liverpool, Manchester United v Sheffield United (1900)
Thursday
Brighton v Manchester City (1900)
