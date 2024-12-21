Football: English Premier League Result
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Early English Premier League result on Saturday:
Aston Villa 2 (Duran 16, Rogers 65) Manchester City 1 (Foden 90+3)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated):
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Ipswich v Newcastle
West Ham v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1730)
Sunday (1400 unless stated)
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Manchester United v Bournemouth
