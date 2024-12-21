Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Result

Published December 21, 2024

Football: English Premier League result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Early English Premier League result on Saturday:

Aston Villa 2 (Duran 16, Rogers 65) Manchester City 1 (Foden 90+3)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated):

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Ipswich v Newcastle

West Ham v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Tottenham v Liverpool (1630)

