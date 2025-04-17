Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Result

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Premier League result

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) English Premier League result on Wednesday:

Newcastle 5 (Murphy 14, Guehi 38-og, Barnes 45+2, Schar 45+8, Isak 58) Crystal Palace 0

