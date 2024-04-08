Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 50, Mainoo 67) Liverpool 2 (Diaz 23, Salah 84-pen)
Sheffield United 2 (Bogle 32, McBurnie 90+3) Chelsea 2 (Silva 11, Madueke 66)
Playing later
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)
Played Saturday
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)
Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)
Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0
Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)
Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)
Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)
