Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 12:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 50, Mainoo 67) Liverpool 2 (Diaz 23, Salah 84-pen)

Sheffield United 2 (Bogle 32, McBurnie 90+3) Chelsea 2 (Silva 11, Madueke 66)

Playing later

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1700)

Played Saturday

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)

Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)

Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0

Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)

Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)

Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)

Brighton 0 Arsenal 3 (Saka 33-pen, Havertz 62, Trossard 86)

