Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brighton 2 (Welbeck 32, Pedro 90+5) Manchester United 1 (Diallo 60)
Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 2 (Soucek 67, Bowen 72)
Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 18, Iwobi 70) Leicester 1 (Faes 38)
Manchester City 4 (Haaland 12-pen, 16, 88, De Bruyne 14) Ipswich 1 (Szmodics 7)
Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Gibbs-White 70)
Tottenham 4 (Bissouma 14, Son 25, 77, Romero 71) Everton 0
Playing later
Aston Villa Arsenal (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Bournemouth v Newcastle, Wolves v Chelsea (both 1300), Liverpool v Brentford (1530)
