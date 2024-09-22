Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Konsa 88, Duran 90+4) Wolves 1 (Cunha 25)

Fulham 3 (Jimenez 5, Smith Rowe 22, Nelson 90+2) Newcastle 1 (Barnes 46)

Leicester 1 (Mavididi 73) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 12)

Liverpool 3 (Diaz 26, 28, Nunez 37) Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 (Dibling 5) Ipswich 1 (Morsy 90+5)

Tottenham 3 (Solanke 8, Johnson 28, Maddison 85) Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 1)

West Ham 0 Chelsea 3 (Jackson 4, 18, Palmer 47)

Playing later

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (1630)

Playing Sunday

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (1300), Manchester City v Arsenal (1530)

