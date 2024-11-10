Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brentford 3 (Wissa 27, 58, Damsgaard 50) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 17, Kluivert 49)

Brighton 2 (Pedro 78, O'Riley 83) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 23)

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 45+2, Wilson 83)

West Ham 0 Everton 0

Wolves 2 (Sarabia 2, Cunha 51) Southampton 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (2000)

Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Manchester United v Leicester, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Tottenham v Ipswich, Chelsea v Arsenal (1630)

afp

