Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brentford 3 (Wissa 27, 58, Damsgaard 50) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 17, Kluivert 49)
Brighton 2 (Pedro 78, O'Riley 83) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 23)
Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 45+2, Wilson 83)
West Ham 0 Everton 0
Wolves 2 (Sarabia 2, Cunha 51) Southampton 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (2000)
Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated)
Manchester United v Leicester, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Tottenham v Ipswich, Chelsea v Arsenal (1630)
afp
