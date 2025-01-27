Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 8) West Ham 1 (Emerson 70)
Crystal Palace 1 (Esse 85) Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 66-pen, Schade 80)
Tottenham 1 (Richarlison 33) Leicester 2 (Vardy 46, El Khannouss 50)
Playing later
Fulham v Manchester United (1900 GMT)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0
Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)
Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)
Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)
Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)
Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)
