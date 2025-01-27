Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 8) West Ham 1 (Emerson 70)

Crystal Palace 1 (Esse 85) Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 66-pen, Schade 80)

Tottenham 1 (Richarlison 33) Leicester 2 (Vardy 46, El Khannouss 50)

Playing later

Fulham v Manchester United (1900 GMT)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)

Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)

Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)

Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)

Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

57 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

4 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

4 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

5 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

5 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

5 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

5 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

6 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

6 hours ago

More Stories From World