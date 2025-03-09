Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brighton 2 (Van Hecke 41, Pedro 90+8-pen) Fulham 1 (Jimenez 35)
Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 82) Ipswich 0
Liverpool 3 (Nunez 51, Salah 55-pen, 88-pen) Southampton 1 (Smallbone 45+1)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 83) Manchester City 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Brentford v Aston Villa (1730), Wolves v Everton (2000)
Playing Sunday
Chelsea v Leicester (1400), Tottenham v Bournemouth (1400), Manchester United v Arsenal (1630)
Playin Monday
West Ham v Newcastle (2000)
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
More Stories From World
-
Pogacar remounts after fall and charges to Strade Bianche win6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Guardiola urges troubled Man City to fight for Champions League place26 minutes ago
-
'We have to rebuild a city,' Argentine official says after storm kills 1036 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results36 minutes ago
-
Pogacar remounts after fall and charges to Strade Bianche win36 minutes ago
-
Brignone dominates giant slalom to close in on World Cup title46 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
China's Tiens Group shows interest in exploring investment opportunities for cooperation4 hours ago