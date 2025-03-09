Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Published March 09, 2025

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brighton 2 (Van Hecke 41, Pedro 90+8-pen) Fulham 1 (Jimenez 35)

Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 82) Ipswich 0

Liverpool 3 (Nunez 51, Salah 55-pen, 88-pen) Southampton 1 (Smallbone 45+1)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 83) Manchester City 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Brentford v Aston Villa (1730), Wolves v Everton (2000)

Playing Sunday

Chelsea v Leicester (1400), Tottenham v Bournemouth (1400), Manchester United v Arsenal (1630)

Playin Monday

West Ham v Newcastle (2000)

