Football: English Premier League Results -- 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Munoz 55) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 31)

Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)

Ipswich 1 (Delap 16) Wolves 2 (Sarabia 72, Strand Larsen 84)

West Ham 2 (Fullkrug 61, Bowen 68) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 38, 79)

Playing later

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Brentford v Chelsea, Fulham v Liverpool, Tottenham v Southampton, Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)

Playing Monday

Leicester v Newcastle (1900)

