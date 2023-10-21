Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Liverpool 2 (Salah 75-pen, 90+7) Everton 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Bournemouth v Wolves, Brentford v Burnley, Manchester City v Brighton, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Luton (all 1400), Chelsea v Arsenal (1630), Sheffield United v Manchester United (1900)
Sunday
Aston Villa v West Ham (1530)
Monday
Tottenham v Fulham (1900)