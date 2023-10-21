Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Liverpool 2 (Salah 75-pen, 90+7) Everton 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Bournemouth v Wolves, Brentford v Burnley, Manchester City v Brighton, Newcastle v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Luton (all 1400), Chelsea v Arsenal (1630), Sheffield United v Manchester United (1900)

Sunday

Aston Villa v West Ham (1530)

Monday

Tottenham v Fulham (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United All Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

5 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

5 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

6 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

7 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From World