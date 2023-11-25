Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Published November 25, 2023

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Manchester City 1 (Haaland 27) Liverpool 1 (Alexander-Arnold 80)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Burnley v West Ham, Luton v Crystal Palace, Newcastle v Chelsea, Nottingham Forest v Brighton, Sheffield United v Bournemouth, Brentford v Arsenal (1730)

Playing Sunday

Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400), Everton v Manchester United (1630)

Playing Monday

Fulham v Wolves (2000)

