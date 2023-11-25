Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Manchester City 1 (Haaland 27) Liverpool 1 (Alexander-Arnold 80)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Burnley v West Ham, Luton v Crystal Palace, Newcastle v Chelsea, Nottingham Forest v Brighton, Sheffield United v Bournemouth, Brentford v Arsenal (1730)
Playing Sunday
Tottenham v Aston Villa (1400), Everton v Manchester United (1630)
Playing Monday
Fulham v Wolves (2000)