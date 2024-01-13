Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) English Premier League result on Friday:
Burnley 1 (Amdouni 36) Luton 1 (Morris 90+2)
Playing Saturday (all times GMT)
Chelsea v Fulham (1230), Newcastle v Manchester City (1730)
Playing Sunday
Everton v Aston Villa (1400), Manchester United v Tottenham (1630)
