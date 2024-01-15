Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Everton 0 Aston Villa 0
Manchester United 2 (Hojlund 3, Rashford 40) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 19, Bentancur 46)
Played Saturday
Chelsea 1 (Palmer 45+3-pen) Fulham 0
Newcastle 2 (Isak 35, Gordon 37) Manchester City 3 (Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1)
Played Friday
Burnley 1 (Amdouni 36) Luton 1 (Morris 90+2)
