Football: English Premier League Results

Published January 20, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 11, Henderson 37-og, Trossard 59, Martinelli 90+4, 90+5) Crystal Palace 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Brentford v Nottingham Forest (1730)

Sunday

Sheffield United v West Ham(1400), Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630)

Monday

Brighton v Wolves (2000)

More Stories From World