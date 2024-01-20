Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 11, Henderson 37-og, Trossard 59, Martinelli 90+4, 90+5) Crystal Palace 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Brentford v Nottingham Forest (1730)
Sunday
Sheffield United v West Ham(1400), Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630)
Monday
Brighton v Wolves (2000)
