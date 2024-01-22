Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Sheffield United 2 (Brereton Diaz 44, McBurnie 90+12-pen) West Ham 2 (Cornet 28, Ward-Prowse 79-pen)

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4 (Nunez 49, 90+3, Jota 70, 79)

Playing Monday

Brighton v Wolves (2000 GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 11, Henderson 37-og, Trossard 59, Martinelli 90+4, 90+5) Crystal Palace 0

Brentford 3 (Toney 19, Mee 58, Maupay 68) Nottingham Forest 2 (Danilo 3, Wood 65)

More Stories From World