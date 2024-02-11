Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday (all times GMT):
Manchester City 2 (Haaland 71, 85) Everton 0
Playing later (1500 unless stated)
Fulham v Bournemouth, Liverpool v Burnley, Luton v Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (1730), Tottenham v Brighton, Wolves v Brentford
Playing Sunday
Aston Villa v Manchester United (1630), West Ham v Arsenal (1400)
Playing Monday
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (2000)
